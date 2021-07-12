Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.52.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

