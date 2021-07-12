Accenture plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of ACN opened at $312.62 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

