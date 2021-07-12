ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) PT Set at $8.40 by Noble Financial

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) received a $8.40 price objective from research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

