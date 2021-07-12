Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NYSE:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NYSE:ADAP) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Shares of NYSE:ADAP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 16,208 shares of the company were exchanged.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

