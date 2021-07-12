Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,316.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,316 ($43.32) and last traded at GBX 3,227 ($42.16), with a volume of 35337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,121 ($40.78).

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

The company has a market cap of £9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,837.26.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

