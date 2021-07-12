adToken Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 83.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market capitalization of $780,350.25 and $332.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adToken Profile

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

