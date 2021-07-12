Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,443. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $336.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 600,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

