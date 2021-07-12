Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $87.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,782. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

