Akash Network Price Hits $3.13 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Akash Network has a market cap of $214.95 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00009122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00116312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00160387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,479.62 or 1.00352864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00958479 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 146,777,969 coins and its circulating supply is 68,584,027 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.