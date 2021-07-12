Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 364.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Akero Therapeutics worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,489 shares of company stock worth $1,052,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

