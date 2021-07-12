Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches Market Cap of $70.61 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $70.61 million and $14.56 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.18 or 0.00918802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00093779 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

