Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.20% of Alamo Group worth $96,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group stock opened at $148.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.