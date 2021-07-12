Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,324,470.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

