Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $96,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.