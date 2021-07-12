Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

