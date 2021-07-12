Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 794,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

