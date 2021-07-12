Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCUF):

7/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $37.22 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

