AllSafe Price Tops $0.0333 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $304,557.12 and approximately $2,267.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00060689 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000733 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

