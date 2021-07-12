Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ALSMY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

