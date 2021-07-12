Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATUSF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ATUSF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,285. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

