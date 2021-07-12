American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,130,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $278.45 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $280.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

