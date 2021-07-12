American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $280.44

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $280.44 and last traded at $279.98, with a volume of 13103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.45.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.6% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 69,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

