Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $410,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.60 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $290.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.