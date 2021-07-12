Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Booking worth $502,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,194.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,277.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

