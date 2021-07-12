Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $458.16 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $458,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Northern Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.55 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

