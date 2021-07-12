Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,288,396 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $350,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

