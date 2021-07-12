Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMKR traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. 568,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,007. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

