Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $9.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 44.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $70.39. 133,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,126. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

