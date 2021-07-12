Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMDUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amundi presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AMDUF stock remained flat at $$83.40 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

