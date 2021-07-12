Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 4,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,337,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Specifically, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 779,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 532,734 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

