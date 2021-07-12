Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after buying an additional 475,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $4,736,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $12,945,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $166.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

