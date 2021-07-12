Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

