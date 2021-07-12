Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

NYSE:FRT traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $120.39. 30,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

