Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.35. Garmin reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.32. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

