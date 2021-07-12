Analysts Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. PAE has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $835.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.