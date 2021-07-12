Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.50). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

