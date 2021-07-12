Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,346. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

