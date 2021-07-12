Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $321.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WPM stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after buying an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

