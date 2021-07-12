Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $736.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

