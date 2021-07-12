Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $3.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $539.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.12. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

