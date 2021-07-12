Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.54 Billion

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post sales of $12.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.90 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $49.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $54.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.79 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,118 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,800. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 189,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $161.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

