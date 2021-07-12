Analysts Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIL remained flat at $$8.50 on Monday. 10,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.