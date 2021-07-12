Analysts Issue Forecasts for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMART Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMART Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

SGH stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

