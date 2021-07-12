Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $93.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

INMD stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39. InMode has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

