Analysts Set Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Target Price at $23.83

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

PAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:PAX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. 121,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $828 million and a PE ratio of 30.42. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,054,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $32,388,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

