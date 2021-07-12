Analysts Set Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Target Price at GBX 95.67

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

SGC traded down GBX 3.38 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 78.07 ($1.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,202,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,516.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.69. The firm has a market cap of £430.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

