Analysts Set Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Price Target at €102.57

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Varta stock traded up €3.00 ($3.53) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €136.05 ($160.06). 109,377 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 57.89. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €89.40 ($105.18) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

