Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Repsol (REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – Repsol had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/6/2021 – Repsol had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 –

7/2/2021 – Repsol is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

6/3/2021 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,224. Repsol, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Repsol SA alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol, S.A. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.