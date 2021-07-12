Analyzing ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -132.96% Auxly Cannabis Group -161.57% -38.03% -20.43%

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 4.74 -$63.77 million N/A N/A

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProMIS Neurosciences and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.59%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prion-like forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

