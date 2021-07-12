Analyzing Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Entasis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 13.27 -$50.50 million ($2.10) -1.19

Tempest Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entasis Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempest Therapeutics N/A -91.03% -72.44% Entasis Therapeutics N/A -88.30% -76.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tempest Therapeutics and Entasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempest Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 40.44%. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.35%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats Tempest Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii. The company also develops Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for the development of durlobactam and SUL-DUR; and collaboration agreement with Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership for the development and commercialization of a product candidate containing zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

